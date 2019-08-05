V-Mart Retail Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 453.05 crore, up 25.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 453.05 crore in June 2019 up 25.43% from Rs. 361.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.60 crore in June 2019 down 29.22% from Rs. 24.87 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.88 crore in June 2019 up 35.75% from Rs. 44.11 crore in June 2018.

V-Mart Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.70 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.72 in June 2018.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 1,893.30 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.40% returns over the last 6 months and -27.55% over the last 12 months.