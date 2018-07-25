V-Mart Retail standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 361.20 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 361.20 297.36 315.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 361.20 297.36 315.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 227.13 241.80 181.81 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.61 -33.55 33.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 28.26 25.06 23.06 Depreciation 6.55 6.69 5.38 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 49.97 40.96 39.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.67 16.39 31.73 Other Income 0.89 1.23 1.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.56 17.62 32.83 Interest 0.20 0.15 0.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.36 17.47 32.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 37.36 17.47 32.34 Tax 12.50 1.55 9.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.87 15.91 22.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.87 15.91 22.36 Equity Share Capital 18.12 18.10 18.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.72 8.79 12.34 Diluted EPS 13.68 8.79 12.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.72 8.79 12.34 Diluted EPS 13.68 8.79 12.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited