 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

V-Mart Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.88 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 776.88 crore in December 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 692.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2022 down 65.03% from Rs. 57.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.38 crore in December 2022 down 24.31% from Rs. 137.91 crore in December 2021.

V-Mart Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 776.88 506.16 692.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 776.88 506.16 692.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 351.34 559.33 422.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 150.39 -236.91 13.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.29 55.99 53.50
Depreciation 47.27 44.05 40.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.18 74.16 67.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.41 9.53 94.93
Other Income 0.70 2.65 2.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.11 12.19 97.53
Interest 30.70 27.87 21.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.41 -15.68 76.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.41 -15.68 76.37
Tax 6.44 -4.37 19.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.97 -11.31 57.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.97 -11.31 57.11
Equity Share Capital 19.77 19.77 19.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.11 -5.73 28.85
Diluted EPS 10.08 -5.74 28.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.11 -5.73 28.85
Diluted EPS 10.08 -5.74 28.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited