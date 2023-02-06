V-Mart Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.88 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.88 crore in December 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 692.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2022 down 65.03% from Rs. 57.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.38 crore in December 2022 down 24.31% from Rs. 137.91 crore in December 2021.