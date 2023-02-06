V-Mart Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.88 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y
February 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 776.88 crore in December 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 692.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2022 down 65.03% from Rs. 57.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.38 crore in December 2022 down 24.31% from Rs. 137.91 crore in December 2021.
V-Mart Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 28.85 in December 2021.
V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,712.20 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.49% returns over the last 6 months and -26.77% over the last 12 months.
|V-Mart Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|776.88
|506.16
|692.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|776.88
|506.16
|692.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|351.34
|559.33
|422.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|150.39
|-236.91
|13.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|76.29
|55.99
|53.50
|Depreciation
|47.27
|44.05
|40.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|95.18
|74.16
|67.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.41
|9.53
|94.93
|Other Income
|0.70
|2.65
|2.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.11
|12.19
|97.53
|Interest
|30.70
|27.87
|21.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.41
|-15.68
|76.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.41
|-15.68
|76.37
|Tax
|6.44
|-4.37
|19.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.97
|-11.31
|57.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.97
|-11.31
|57.11
|Equity Share Capital
|19.77
|19.77
|19.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.11
|-5.73
|28.85
|Diluted EPS
|10.08
|-5.74
|28.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.11
|-5.73
|28.85
|Diluted EPS
|10.08
|-5.74
|28.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited