English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    V-Mart Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.88 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 776.88 crore in December 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 692.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2022 down 65.03% from Rs. 57.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.38 crore in December 2022 down 24.31% from Rs. 137.91 crore in December 2021.

    V-Mart Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations776.88506.16692.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations776.88506.16692.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods351.34559.33422.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks150.39-236.9113.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.2955.9953.50
    Depreciation47.2744.0540.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.1874.1667.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.419.5394.93
    Other Income0.702.652.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.1112.1997.53
    Interest30.7027.8721.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.41-15.6876.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.41-15.6876.37
    Tax6.44-4.3719.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.97-11.3157.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.97-11.3157.11
    Equity Share Capital19.7719.7719.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.11-5.7328.85
    Diluted EPS10.08-5.7428.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.11-5.7328.85
    Diluted EPS10.08-5.7428.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited