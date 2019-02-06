V-Mart Retail Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 465.82 crore, up 26.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.82 crore in December 2018 up 26.59% from Rs. 367.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.68 crore in December 2018 up 13.63% from Rs. 36.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.07 crore in December 2018 up 15.51% from Rs. 64.99 crore in December 2017.

V-Mart Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 23.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 20.27 in December 2017.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,697.60 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.83% returns over the last 6 months and 84.51% over the last 12 months.