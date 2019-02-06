V-Mart Retail Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 465.82 crore, up 26.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 465.82 crore in December 2018 up 26.59% from Rs. 367.96 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.68 crore in December 2018 up 13.63% from Rs. 36.68 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.07 crore in December 2018 up 15.51% from Rs. 64.99 crore in December 2017.
V-Mart Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 23.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 20.27 in December 2017.
V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,697.60 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.83% returns over the last 6 months and 84.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|V-Mart Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|465.82
|262.19
|367.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|465.82
|262.19
|367.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|244.97
|264.47
|188.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|55.22
|-78.79
|46.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.62
|30.07
|26.59
|Depreciation
|7.17
|6.67
|5.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|2.45
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.66
|47.85
|42.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|66.17
|-10.54
|58.16
|Other Income
|1.73
|1.04
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.90
|-9.49
|59.13
|Interest
|0.88
|0.19
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|67.02
|-9.68
|58.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|67.02
|-9.68
|58.82
|Tax
|25.34
|-5.66
|22.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|41.68
|-4.02
|36.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|41.68
|-4.02
|36.68
|Equity Share Capital
|18.13
|18.12
|18.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.00
|-2.06
|20.27
|Diluted EPS
|22.99
|-2.06
|20.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.00
|-2.06
|20.27
|Diluted EPS
|22.99
|-2.06
|20.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited