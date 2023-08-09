V-Mart Q1 results: Net loss of Rs 21.9 crore reported, revenue up 15.4%

EBITDA margin stood strong at 13 per cent

V-Mart Retail Ltd on August 9 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.94 crore in the June quarter of FY24, as against a net profit of Rs 20.45 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The retail chain’s revenue in Q1FY24, however, came in at Rs 678.52 crore, rising 15.4 percent from Rs 587.88 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sequentially, the revenue was higher by 14.2 percent as compared to Rs 593.91 crore clocked in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

Segment-wise, the revenue clocked through retail trade in Q1FY24 came in at Rs 661.15 crore, whereas, Rs 17.36 crore was mopped through digital market place.

''The company's EBITDA margin stood strong at 13 percent of revenue excluding the loss contributed from the newly acquired Limeroad marketplace segment,'' V-Mart stated in its earning statement.

Ahead of the release of the quarterly results, the shares of V-Mart inched higher at the stock market. The scrip settled at Rs 2382.15 on the BSE, which was 3.09 percent higher as against the previous day's close.