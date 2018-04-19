V-Guard Q4 PAT seen up 41.1% YoY to Rs. 59 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durable sector. The brokerage house expects V-Guard to report net profit at Rs. 59 crore up 41.1% year-on-year (up 63.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 36.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 716 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 38.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 66.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 82 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.