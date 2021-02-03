V-Guard Q3 net profit up 77% to Rs 78.24 crore on higher revenue

live bse live

V-Guard Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a nearly 77 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 78.24 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 44.24 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 32.15 percent to Rs 835.03 crore during the period under review. The same was at Rs 631.88 crore in the year-ago period. V-Guard Industries Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said that improved consumer sentiment, festive season and share gain from the unorganised sector have driven growth during the quarter.

"The sharp increase in commodity prices led to a slight drop in gross margins," he added. V-Guard's total expenses stood at Rs 730.49 crore in the latest December quarter.

Shares of the company closed flat at Rs 240.75 on the BSE.