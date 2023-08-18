V-Guard Q1: Margins on the mend

V-Guard Ltd (VIL) had a healthy start to FY24

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Broad-based growth across segments Share of revenues from non-south markets on the rise Sunflame revenue guidance scaled down FY24 should witness 80-100 bps improvement in operating margins Stock has rallied ~25 percent in the last 3 months V-Guard Ltd (VIL) had a healthy start to FY24, with broad-based growth across business verticals and geographies. The company has started to make advances in the non-south market and has made some incremental progress towards bolstering its in-house manufacturing. (image) VIL posted healthy Q1 FY24 revenue growth of...