V-Guard net profit declines 27% to Rs 39 crore in December quarter

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 39.28 crore for the December quarter as high cost inventory impacted margins.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 53.91 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 980.83 crore, up 1.37 per cent during the period under review as against Rs 967.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company's total expenses were up 4.25 per cent at Rs 934.02 crore in the third quarter of FY23.