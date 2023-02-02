English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    V-Guard net profit declines 27% to Rs 39 crore in December quarter

    Its revenue from operations was at Rs 980.83 crore, up 1.37 per cent during the period under review as against Rs 967.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

    Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 39.28 crore for the December quarter as high cost inventory impacted margins.

    It had posted a net profit of Rs 53.91 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Its revenue from operations was at Rs 980.83 crore, up 1.37 per cent during the period under review as against Rs 967.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

    The company's total expenses were up 4.25 per cent at Rs 934.02 crore in the third quarter of FY23.