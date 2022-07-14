 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
V-Guard Industries Q1 PAT seen up 106.4% YoY to Rs. 52.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Jul 14, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 49 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 842.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects V-Guard Industries to report net profit at Rs. 52.7 crore up 106.4% year-on-year (down 41.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 73.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 79.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

