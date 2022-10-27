 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 980.66 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 980.66 crore in September 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 902.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.15 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 59.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.15 crore in September 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 96.28 crore in September 2021.

V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 259.30 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.94% returns over the last 6 months and 6.84% over the last 12 months.

V-Guard Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 980.66 1,009.64 902.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 980.66 1,009.64 902.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 297.06 343.77 378.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 416.22 369.30 278.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.35 -3.81 -33.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.00 77.53 70.72
Depreciation 14.00 12.90 10.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 145.03 140.95 115.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.68 68.99 82.74
Other Income 3.47 5.06 2.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.15 74.05 85.47
Interest 1.81 1.72 3.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.35 72.33 82.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.35 72.33 82.44
Tax 15.20 18.31 23.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.15 54.02 59.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.15 54.02 59.06
Equity Share Capital 43.17 43.15 43.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 1.25 1.37
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.24 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 1.25 1.37
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.24 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
