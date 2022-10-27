V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 980.66 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 980.66 crore in September 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 902.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.15 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 59.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.15 crore in September 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 96.28 crore in September 2021.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 259.30 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.94% returns over the last 6 months and 6.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|980.66
|1,009.64
|902.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|980.66
|1,009.64
|902.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|297.06
|343.77
|378.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|416.22
|369.30
|278.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.35
|-3.81
|-33.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.00
|77.53
|70.72
|Depreciation
|14.00
|12.90
|10.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|145.03
|140.95
|115.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.68
|68.99
|82.74
|Other Income
|3.47
|5.06
|2.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.15
|74.05
|85.47
|Interest
|1.81
|1.72
|3.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|58.35
|72.33
|82.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|58.35
|72.33
|82.44
|Tax
|15.20
|18.31
|23.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|43.15
|54.02
|59.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|43.15
|54.02
|59.06
|Equity Share Capital
|43.17
|43.15
|43.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|1.25
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|1.24
|1.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|1.25
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|1.24
|1.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited