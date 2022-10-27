V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 980.66 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 980.66 crore in September 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 902.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.15 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 59.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.15 crore in September 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 96.28 crore in September 2021.

V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 259.30 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.94% returns over the last 6 months and 6.84% over the last 12 months.