English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 980.66 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

    October 27, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 980.66 crore in September 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 902.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.15 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 59.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.15 crore in September 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 96.28 crore in September 2021.

    V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

    Close

    V-Guard Ind shares closed at 259.30 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.94% returns over the last 6 months and 6.84% over the last 12 months.

    V-Guard Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations980.661,009.64902.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations980.661,009.64902.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials297.06343.77378.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods416.22369.30278.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.35-3.81-33.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.0077.5370.72
    Depreciation14.0012.9010.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.03140.95115.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.6868.9982.74
    Other Income3.475.062.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1574.0585.47
    Interest1.811.723.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.3572.3382.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.3572.3382.44
    Tax15.2018.3123.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.1554.0259.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.1554.0259.06
    Equity Share Capital43.1743.1543.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.991.251.37
    Diluted EPS0.991.241.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.991.251.37
    Diluted EPS0.991.241.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #V-Guard Ind #V-Guard Industries
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.