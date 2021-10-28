V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 902.96 crore, up 46.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 902.96 crore in September 2021 up 46.43% from Rs. 616.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.06 crore in September 2021 up 18.1% from Rs. 50.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.28 crore in September 2021 up 19.53% from Rs. 80.55 crore in September 2020.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in September 2020.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 249.95 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.65% returns over the last 6 months and 46.43% over the last 12 months.