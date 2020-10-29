V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 616.66 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.66 crore in September 2020 down 0.43% from Rs. 619.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in September 2020 down 12.75% from Rs. 57.32 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.55 crore in September 2020 down 4.65% from Rs. 84.48 crore in September 2019.

V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2019.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 170.30 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.33% returns over the last 6 months and -27.59% over the last 12 months.