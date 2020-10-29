V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 616.66 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 616.66 crore in September 2020 down 0.43% from Rs. 619.31 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in September 2020 down 12.75% from Rs. 57.32 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.55 crore in September 2020 down 4.65% from Rs. 84.48 crore in September 2019.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2019.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 170.30 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.33% returns over the last 6 months and -27.59% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|616.66
|405.83
|619.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|616.66
|405.83
|619.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|247.00
|49.37
|197.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|215.13
|56.57
|256.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-40.17
|181.32
|-43.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.23
|54.64
|45.02
|Depreciation
|8.36
|7.88
|6.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.54
|54.87
|86.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.56
|1.19
|70.64
|Other Income
|6.63
|4.69
|6.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.19
|5.87
|77.55
|Interest
|1.04
|1.08
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|71.15
|4.79
|76.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|71.15
|4.79
|76.72
|Tax
|21.14
|1.17
|19.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|50.01
|3.62
|57.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|50.01
|3.62
|57.32
|Equity Share Capital
|42.89
|42.83
|42.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.17
|0.08
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|1.16
|0.08
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.17
|0.08
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|1.16
|0.08
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am