V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 619.31 crore, up 3.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 619.31 crore in September 2019 up 3.64% from Rs. 597.58 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.32 crore in September 2019 up 50.11% from Rs. 38.18 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.48 crore in September 2019 up 57.11% from Rs. 53.77 crore in September 2018.
V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2018.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 243.50 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.35% returns over the last 6 months and 24.14% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|619.31
|699.39
|597.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|619.31
|699.39
|597.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|197.33
|164.85
|192.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|256.53
|244.75
|238.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.70
|62.11
|-9.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.02
|60.23
|50.58
|Depreciation
|6.93
|6.74
|5.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|86.56
|96.32
|76.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.64
|64.38
|44.39
|Other Income
|6.91
|6.45
|3.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|77.55
|70.83
|48.31
|Interest
|0.83
|1.06
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|76.72
|69.77
|48.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|76.72
|69.77
|48.04
|Tax
|19.40
|17.32
|9.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|57.32
|52.45
|38.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|57.32
|52.45
|38.18
|Equity Share Capital
|42.75
|42.71
|42.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|1.23
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|1.21
|0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|1.23
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|1.21
|0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
