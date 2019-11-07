V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 619.31 crore, up 3.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.31 crore in September 2019 up 3.64% from Rs. 597.58 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.32 crore in September 2019 up 50.11% from Rs. 38.18 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.48 crore in September 2019 up 57.11% from Rs. 53.77 crore in September 2018.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2018.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 243.50 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.35% returns over the last 6 months and 24.14% over the last 12 months.