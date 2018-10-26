V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 597.58 crore, up 6.73% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 597.58 crore in September 2018 up 6.73% from Rs. 559.92 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.18 crore in September 2018 down 17.88% from Rs. 46.50 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.77 crore in September 2018 down 22.16% from Rs. 69.08 crore in September 2017.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2017.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 172.50 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.78% returns over the last 6 months and -17.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|597.58
|634.89
|559.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|597.58
|634.89
|559.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|192.11
|174.83
|151.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|238.43
|247.70
|191.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.98
|19.39
|36.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.58
|49.76
|42.19
|Depreciation
|5.46
|5.23
|4.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.59
|96.74
|71.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.39
|41.24
|62.32
|Other Income
|3.92
|3.23
|2.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.31
|44.47
|64.38
|Interest
|0.27
|0.25
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.04
|44.22
|63.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.04
|44.22
|63.94
|Tax
|9.86
|9.82
|17.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.18
|34.40
|46.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.18
|34.40
|46.50
|Equity Share Capital
|42.64
|42.58
|42.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|0.81
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.88
|0.79
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|0.81
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.88
|0.79
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited