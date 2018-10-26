V-Guard Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 597.58 crore, up 6.73% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 597.58 crore in September 2018 up 6.73% from Rs. 559.92 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.18 crore in September 2018 down 17.88% from Rs. 46.50 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.77 crore in September 2018 down 22.16% from Rs. 69.08 crore in September 2017.

V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2017.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 172.50 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.78% returns over the last 6 months and -17.90% over the last 12 months.