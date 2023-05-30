English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.14 crore, up 2.84% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,080.14 crore in March 2023 up 2.84% from Rs. 1,050.27 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.33 crore in March 2023 down 48.86% from Rs. 90.60 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.28 crore in March 2023 down 22.64% from Rs. 114.12 crore in March 2022.
    V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2022.V-Guard Ind shares closed at 249.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 6.55% over the last 12 months.
    V-Guard Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,080.14977.231,050.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,080.14977.231,050.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials304.83277.77414.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods479.23302.74304.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.02121.2929.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.0176.3263.57
    Depreciation16.0415.5012.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses148.63139.31127.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.4144.3198.50
    Other Income1.836.543.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.2450.85101.80
    Interest10.082.311.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.1648.54100.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.1648.54100.24
    Tax15.8312.729.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.3335.8290.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.3335.8290.60
    Equity Share Capital43.2243.1843.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.832.10
    Diluted EPS1.060.822.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.832.10
    Diluted EPS1.060.822.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #V-Guard Ind #V-Guard Industries
    first published: May 30, 2023 04:38 pm