V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.14 crore, up 2.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,080.14 crore in March 2023 up 2.84% from Rs. 1,050.27 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.33 crore in March 2023 down 48.86% from Rs. 90.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.28 crore in March 2023 down 22.64% from Rs. 114.12 crore in March 2022.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2022.
|V-Guard Ind shares closed at 249.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 6.55% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,080.14
|977.23
|1,050.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,080.14
|977.23
|1,050.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|304.83
|277.77
|414.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|479.23
|302.74
|304.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.02
|121.29
|29.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|76.01
|76.32
|63.57
|Depreciation
|16.04
|15.50
|12.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|148.63
|139.31
|127.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.41
|44.31
|98.50
|Other Income
|1.83
|6.54
|3.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.24
|50.85
|101.80
|Interest
|10.08
|2.31
|1.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|62.16
|48.54
|100.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|62.16
|48.54
|100.24
|Tax
|15.83
|12.72
|9.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|46.33
|35.82
|90.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|46.33
|35.82
|90.60
|Equity Share Capital
|43.22
|43.18
|43.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|0.83
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|0.82
|2.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|0.83
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|0.82
|2.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
