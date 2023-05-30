V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.14 crore, up 2.84% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,080.14 977.23 1,050.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,080.14 977.23 1,050.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 304.83 277.77 414.47 Purchase of Traded Goods 479.23 302.74 304.58 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.02 121.29 29.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 76.01 76.32 63.57 Depreciation 16.04 15.50 12.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 148.63 139.31 127.52 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.41 44.31 98.50 Other Income 1.83 6.54 3.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.24 50.85 101.80 Interest 10.08 2.31 1.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.16 48.54 100.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 62.16 48.54 100.24 Tax 15.83 12.72 9.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.33 35.82 90.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.33 35.82 90.60 Equity Share Capital 43.22 43.18 43.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.07 0.83 2.10 Diluted EPS 1.06 0.82 2.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.07 0.83 2.10 Diluted EPS 1.06 0.82 2.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited