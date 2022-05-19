V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,050.27 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,050.27 crore in March 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 849.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.60 crore in March 2022 up 32.59% from Rs. 68.34 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.12 crore in March 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 114.29 crore in March 2021.
V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2021.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 219.95 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.93% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,050.27
|960.70
|849.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,050.27
|960.70
|849.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|414.47
|405.60
|304.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|304.58
|387.02
|447.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|29.32
|-126.25
|-170.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|63.57
|74.99
|57.05
|Depreciation
|12.32
|13.43
|11.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|127.52
|134.95
|99.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.50
|70.97
|98.27
|Other Income
|3.30
|2.93
|4.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|101.80
|73.90
|102.63
|Interest
|1.56
|1.44
|2.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|100.24
|72.46
|100.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|100.24
|72.46
|100.29
|Tax
|9.63
|19.95
|31.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|90.60
|52.50
|68.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|90.60
|52.50
|68.34
|Equity Share Capital
|43.15
|43.09
|43.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.10
|1.22
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|2.09
|1.21
|1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.10
|1.22
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|2.09
|1.21
|1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited