V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,050.27 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,050.27 crore in March 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 849.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.60 crore in March 2022 up 32.59% from Rs. 68.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.12 crore in March 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 114.29 crore in March 2021.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2021.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 219.95 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.93% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.