V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,050.27 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,050.27 crore in March 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 849.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.60 crore in March 2022 up 32.59% from Rs. 68.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.12 crore in March 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 114.29 crore in March 2021.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2021.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 219.95 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.93% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.

V-Guard Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,050.27 960.70 849.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,050.27 960.70 849.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 414.47 405.60 304.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 304.58 387.02 447.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.32 -126.25 -170.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.57 74.99 57.05
Depreciation 12.32 13.43 11.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.52 134.95 99.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.50 70.97 98.27
Other Income 3.30 2.93 4.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.80 73.90 102.63
Interest 1.56 1.44 2.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.24 72.46 100.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 100.24 72.46 100.29
Tax 9.63 19.95 31.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.60 52.50 68.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.60 52.50 68.34
Equity Share Capital 43.15 43.09 43.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.22 1.59
Diluted EPS 2.09 1.21 1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.22 1.59
Diluted EPS 2.09 1.21 1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

