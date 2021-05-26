V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 849.10 crore, up 58.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.10 crore in March 2021 up 58.23% from Rs. 536.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.34 crore in March 2021 up 110.19% from Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.29 crore in March 2021 up 126.99% from Rs. 50.35 crore in March 2020.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2020.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 240.25 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.04% returns over the last 6 months and 41.24% over the last 12 months.