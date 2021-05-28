V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 849.10 crore, up 58.23% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 849.10 crore in March 2021 up 58.23% from Rs. 536.63 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.34 crore in March 2021 up 110.19% from Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.29 crore in March 2021 up 126.99% from Rs. 50.35 crore in March 2020.
V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2020.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 262.70 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.04% returns over the last 6 months and 53.76% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|849.10
|827.41
|536.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|849.10
|827.41
|536.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|304.93
|271.62
|207.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|447.87
|326.95
|298.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-170.56
|-41.30
|-147.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.05
|62.74
|43.15
|Depreciation
|11.66
|9.42
|7.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|99.88
|93.82
|90.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.27
|104.15
|38.07
|Other Income
|4.36
|5.42
|5.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|102.63
|109.57
|43.26
|Interest
|2.34
|1.13
|0.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|100.29
|108.44
|42.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|100.29
|108.44
|42.40
|Tax
|31.95
|31.42
|9.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|68.34
|77.02
|32.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|68.34
|77.02
|32.51
|Equity Share Capital
|43.02
|42.95
|42.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.59
|1.80
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|1.58
|1.78
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.59
|1.80
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|1.58
|1.78
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited