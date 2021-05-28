MARKET NEWS

V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 849.10 crore, up 58.23% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 849.10 crore in March 2021 up 58.23% from Rs. 536.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.34 crore in March 2021 up 110.19% from Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.29 crore in March 2021 up 126.99% from Rs. 50.35 crore in March 2020.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2020.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 262.70 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.04% returns over the last 6 months and 53.76% over the last 12 months.

V-Guard Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations849.10827.41536.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations849.10827.41536.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials304.93271.62207.08
Purchase of Traded Goods447.87326.95298.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-170.56-41.30-147.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost57.0562.7443.15
Depreciation11.669.427.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses99.8893.8290.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.27104.1538.07
Other Income4.365.425.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.63109.5743.26
Interest2.341.130.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.29108.4442.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax100.29108.4442.40
Tax31.9531.429.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.3477.0232.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.3477.0232.51
Equity Share Capital43.0242.9542.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.591.800.76
Diluted EPS1.581.780.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.591.800.76
Diluted EPS1.581.780.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 28, 2021 09:55 am

