V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 536.63 crore, down 27.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 536.63 crore in March 2020 down 27.45% from Rs. 739.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2020 down 45.12% from Rs. 59.24 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.35 crore in March 2020 down 40.7% from Rs. 84.91 crore in March 2019.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2019.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 183.90 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.80% returns over the last 6 months and -21.74% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|536.63
|626.64
|739.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|536.63
|626.64
|739.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|207.08
|179.55
|211.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|298.24
|222.78
|334.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-147.58
|16.25
|-25.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.15
|58.41
|52.54
|Depreciation
|7.09
|7.33
|5.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.56
|90.23
|88.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.07
|52.09
|72.60
|Other Income
|5.19
|5.44
|6.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.26
|57.54
|79.36
|Interest
|0.86
|0.99
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|42.40
|56.55
|79.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|42.40
|56.55
|79.13
|Tax
|9.89
|13.67
|19.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.51
|42.88
|59.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|32.51
|42.88
|59.24
|Equity Share Capital
|42.83
|42.77
|42.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|1.00
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.99
|1.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|1.00
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.99
|1.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:21 am