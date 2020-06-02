V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 536.63 crore, down 27.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 536.63 crore in March 2020 down 27.45% from Rs. 739.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.51 crore in March 2020 down 45.12% from Rs. 59.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.35 crore in March 2020 down 40.7% from Rs. 84.91 crore in March 2019.

V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2019.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 183.90 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.80% returns over the last 6 months and -21.74% over the last 12 months.