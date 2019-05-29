V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 739.69 crore, up 12.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 739.69 crore in March 2019 up 12.31% from Rs. 658.61 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.24 crore in March 2019 up 114.81% from Rs. 27.58 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.91 crore in March 2019 up 106.09% from Rs. 41.20 crore in March 2018.
V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2018.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 223.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|739.69
|594.27
|658.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|739.69
|594.27
|658.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|211.09
|202.80
|173.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|334.85
|242.27
|307.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.13
|-29.18
|-15.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.54
|49.15
|42.05
|Depreciation
|5.55
|5.58
|5.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.20
|84.27
|112.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.60
|39.38
|32.75
|Other Income
|6.76
|4.35
|3.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.36
|43.73
|36.08
|Interest
|0.22
|0.53
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|79.13
|43.19
|35.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|79.13
|43.19
|35.77
|Tax
|19.89
|9.49
|8.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|59.24
|33.70
|27.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|59.24
|33.70
|27.58
|Equity Share Capital
|42.69
|42.67
|42.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.39
|0.79
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|0.78
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.39
|0.79
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|0.78
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
