V-Guard Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 739.69 crore, up 12.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.69 crore in March 2019 up 12.31% from Rs. 658.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.24 crore in March 2019 up 114.81% from Rs. 27.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.91 crore in March 2019 up 106.09% from Rs. 41.20 crore in March 2018.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2018.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 223.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.14% over the last 12 months.