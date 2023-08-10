V-Guard Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,147.68 crore, up 13.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,147.68 crore in June 2023 up 13.67% from Rs. 1,009.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.13 crore in June 2023 down 1.65% from Rs. 54.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.37 crore in June 2023 up 14.28% from Rs. 86.95 crore in June 2022.

V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2022.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 315.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.27% returns over the last 6 months and 32.97% over the last 12 months.