    V-Guard Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,147.68 crore, up 13.67% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,147.68 crore in June 2023 up 13.67% from Rs. 1,009.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.13 crore in June 2023 down 1.65% from Rs. 54.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.37 crore in June 2023 up 14.28% from Rs. 86.95 crore in June 2022.

    V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2022.

    V-Guard Ind shares closed at 315.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.27% returns over the last 6 months and 32.97% over the last 12 months.

    V-Guard Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,147.681,080.141,009.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,147.681,080.141,009.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials316.79304.83343.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods447.94479.23369.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.86-15.02-3.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.8276.0177.53
    Depreciation16.6216.0412.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.03148.63140.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.6270.4168.99
    Other Income11.131.835.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.7572.2474.05
    Interest10.7710.081.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.9862.1672.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.9862.1672.33
    Tax18.8515.8318.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.1346.3354.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.1346.3354.02
    Equity Share Capital43.3543.2243.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.071.25
    Diluted EPS1.221.061.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.071.25
    Diluted EPS1.221.061.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #V-Guard Ind #V-Guard Industries
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

