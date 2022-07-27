 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
V-Guard Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,009.64 crore, up 80.06% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,009.64 crore in June 2022 up 80.06% from Rs. 560.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.02 crore in June 2022 up 119.35% from Rs. 24.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.95 crore in June 2022 up 83.71% from Rs. 47.33 crore in June 2021.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 230.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -9.62% over the last 12 months.

V-Guard Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,009.64 1,050.27 560.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,009.64 1,050.27 560.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 343.77 414.47 176.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 369.30 304.58 208.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.81 29.32 -9.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.53 63.57 57.61
Depreciation 12.90 12.32 10.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 140.95 127.52 84.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.99 98.50 32.43
Other Income 5.06 3.30 3.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.05 101.80 36.40
Interest 1.72 1.56 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.33 100.24 34.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.33 100.24 34.91
Tax 18.31 9.63 10.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.02 90.60 24.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.02 90.60 24.63
Equity Share Capital 43.15 43.15 43.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 2.10 0.57
Diluted EPS 1.24 2.09 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 2.10 0.57
Diluted EPS 1.24 2.09 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
