V-Guard Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,009.64 crore, up 80.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,009.64 crore in June 2022 up 80.06% from Rs. 560.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.02 crore in June 2022 up 119.35% from Rs. 24.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.95 crore in June 2022 up 83.71% from Rs. 47.33 crore in June 2021.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 230.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -9.62% over the last 12 months.