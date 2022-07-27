V-Guard Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,009.64 crore, up 80.06% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,009.64 crore in June 2022 up 80.06% from Rs. 560.72 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.02 crore in June 2022 up 119.35% from Rs. 24.63 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.95 crore in June 2022 up 83.71% from Rs. 47.33 crore in June 2021.
V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 230.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -9.62% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,009.64
|1,050.27
|560.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,009.64
|1,050.27
|560.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|343.77
|414.47
|176.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|369.30
|304.58
|208.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.81
|29.32
|-9.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.53
|63.57
|57.61
|Depreciation
|12.90
|12.32
|10.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|140.95
|127.52
|84.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.99
|98.50
|32.43
|Other Income
|5.06
|3.30
|3.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|74.05
|101.80
|36.40
|Interest
|1.72
|1.56
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|72.33
|100.24
|34.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|72.33
|100.24
|34.91
|Tax
|18.31
|9.63
|10.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|54.02
|90.60
|24.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|54.02
|90.60
|24.63
|Equity Share Capital
|43.15
|43.15
|43.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.25
|2.10
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|1.24
|2.09
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.25
|2.10
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|1.24
|2.09
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
