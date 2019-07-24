V-Guard Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 699.39 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 699.39 crore in June 2019 up 10.16% from Rs. 634.89 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.45 crore in June 2019 up 52.48% from Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.57 crore in June 2019 up 56.08% from Rs. 49.70 crore in June 2018.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2018.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 226.25 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 11.07% over the last 12 months.