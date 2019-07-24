V-Guard Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 699.39 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 699.39 crore in June 2019 up 10.16% from Rs. 634.89 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.45 crore in June 2019 up 52.48% from Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.57 crore in June 2019 up 56.08% from Rs. 49.70 crore in June 2018.
V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2018.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 226.25 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 11.07% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|699.39
|739.69
|634.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|699.39
|739.69
|634.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|164.85
|211.09
|174.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|244.75
|334.85
|247.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|62.11
|-25.13
|19.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.23
|52.54
|49.76
|Depreciation
|6.74
|5.55
|5.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|96.32
|88.20
|96.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.38
|72.60
|41.24
|Other Income
|6.45
|6.76
|3.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.83
|79.36
|44.47
|Interest
|1.06
|0.22
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|69.77
|79.13
|44.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|69.77
|79.13
|44.22
|Tax
|17.32
|19.89
|9.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|52.45
|59.24
|34.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|52.45
|59.24
|34.40
|Equity Share Capital
|42.71
|42.69
|42.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.23
|1.39
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|1.21
|1.37
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.23
|1.39
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|1.21
|1.37
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited