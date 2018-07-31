V-Guard Ind standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 634.89 crore

V-Guard Industries has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 634.89 crore and a net profit of Rs 34.40 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × V-Guard Industries has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 634.89 crore and a net profit of Rs 34.40 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 559.53 crore and net profit was Rs 23.25 crore. V-Guard Ind shares closed at 215.15 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.77% over the last 12 months. V-Guard Industries Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 634.89 658.61 559.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 634.89 658.61 559.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 174.83 173.54 160.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 247.70 307.31 275.88 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.39 -15.07 -30.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 49.76 42.05 42.82 Depreciation 5.23 5.12 4.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 96.74 112.91 78.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.24 32.75 28.14 Other Income 3.23 3.33 3.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.47 36.08 31.30 Interest 0.25 0.31 0.44 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.22 35.77 30.85 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 44.22 35.77 30.85 Tax 9.82 8.19 7.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.40 27.58 23.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.40 27.58 23.25 Equity Share Capital 42.58 42.57 42.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.81 0.65 0.55 Diluted EPS 0.79 0.64 0.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.81 0.65 0.55 Diluted EPS 0.79 0.64 0.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:24 pm