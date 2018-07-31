V-Guard Ind standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 634.89 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 634.89 658.61 559.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 634.89 658.61 559.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 174.83 173.54 160.32 Purchase of Traded Goods 247.70 307.31 275.88 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.39 -15.07 -30.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 49.76 42.05 42.82 Depreciation 5.23 5.12 4.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 96.74 112.91 78.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.24 32.75 28.14 Other Income 3.23 3.33 3.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.47 36.08 31.30 Interest 0.25 0.31 0.44 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.22 35.77 30.85 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 44.22 35.77 30.85 Tax 9.82 8.19 7.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.40 27.58 23.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.40 27.58 23.25 Equity Share Capital 42.58 42.57 42.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.81 0.65 0.55 Diluted EPS 0.79 0.64 0.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.81 0.65 0.55 Diluted EPS 0.79 0.64 0.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited