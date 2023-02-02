V-Guard Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 977.23 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 977.23 crore in December 2022 up 1.72% from Rs. 960.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in December 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 52.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.35 crore in December 2022 down 24.02% from Rs. 87.33 crore in December 2021.