V-Guard Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 977.23 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 977.23 crore in December 2022 up 1.72% from Rs. 960.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in December 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 52.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.35 crore in December 2022 down 24.02% from Rs. 87.33 crore in December 2021.

V-Guard Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 977.23 980.66 960.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 977.23 980.66 960.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 277.77 297.06 405.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 302.74 416.22 387.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 121.29 -13.35 -126.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.32 65.00 74.99
Depreciation 15.50 14.00 13.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.31 145.03 134.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.31 56.68 70.97
Other Income 6.54 3.47 2.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.85 60.15 73.90
Interest 2.31 1.81 1.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.54 58.35 72.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.54 58.35 72.46
Tax 12.72 15.20 19.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.82 43.15 52.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.82 43.15 52.50
Equity Share Capital 43.18 43.17 43.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.99 1.22
Diluted EPS 0.82 0.99 1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.99 1.22
Diluted EPS 0.82 0.99 1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
