    V-Guard Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 977.23 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 977.23 crore in December 2022 up 1.72% from Rs. 960.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in December 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 52.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.35 crore in December 2022 down 24.02% from Rs. 87.33 crore in December 2021.

    V-Guard Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations977.23980.66960.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations977.23980.66960.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials277.77297.06405.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods302.74416.22387.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks121.29-13.35-126.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.3265.0074.99
    Depreciation15.5014.0013.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses139.31145.03134.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3156.6870.97
    Other Income6.543.472.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.8560.1573.90
    Interest2.311.811.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.5458.3572.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.5458.3572.46
    Tax12.7215.2019.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.8243.1552.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.8243.1552.50
    Equity Share Capital43.1843.1743.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.991.22
    Diluted EPS0.820.991.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.991.22
    Diluted EPS0.820.991.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited