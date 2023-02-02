V-Guard Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 977.23 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 977.23 crore in December 2022 up 1.72% from Rs. 960.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in December 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 52.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.35 crore in December 2022 down 24.02% from Rs. 87.33 crore in December 2021.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 246.35 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 13.58% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|977.23
|980.66
|960.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|977.23
|980.66
|960.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|277.77
|297.06
|405.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|302.74
|416.22
|387.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|121.29
|-13.35
|-126.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|76.32
|65.00
|74.99
|Depreciation
|15.50
|14.00
|13.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|139.31
|145.03
|134.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.31
|56.68
|70.97
|Other Income
|6.54
|3.47
|2.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.85
|60.15
|73.90
|Interest
|2.31
|1.81
|1.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.54
|58.35
|72.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.54
|58.35
|72.46
|Tax
|12.72
|15.20
|19.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|35.82
|43.15
|52.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|35.82
|43.15
|52.50
|Equity Share Capital
|43.18
|43.17
|43.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|0.99
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.82
|0.99
|1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|0.99
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.82
|0.99
|1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited