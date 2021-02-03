V-Guard Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 827.41 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 827.41 crore in December 2020 up 32.04% from Rs. 626.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.02 crore in December 2020 up 79.59% from Rs. 42.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.99 crore in December 2020 up 83.43% from Rs. 64.87 crore in December 2019.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2019.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 240.95 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.78% returns over the last 6 months and 10.38% over the last 12 months.