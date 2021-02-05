V-Guard Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 827.41 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 827.41 crore in December 2020 up 32.04% from Rs. 626.64 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.02 crore in December 2020 up 79.59% from Rs. 42.88 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.99 crore in December 2020 up 83.43% from Rs. 64.87 crore in December 2019.
V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2019.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 252.15 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.27% returns over the last 6 months and 16.84% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|827.41
|616.66
|626.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|827.41
|616.66
|626.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|271.62
|247.00
|179.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|326.95
|215.13
|222.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.30
|-40.17
|16.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.74
|50.23
|58.41
|Depreciation
|9.42
|8.36
|7.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.82
|70.54
|90.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.15
|65.56
|52.09
|Other Income
|5.42
|6.63
|5.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|109.57
|72.19
|57.54
|Interest
|1.13
|1.04
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|108.44
|71.15
|56.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|108.44
|71.15
|56.55
|Tax
|31.42
|21.14
|13.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|77.02
|50.01
|42.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|77.02
|50.01
|42.88
|Equity Share Capital
|42.95
|42.89
|42.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.80
|1.17
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.78
|1.16
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.80
|1.17
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.78
|1.16
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited