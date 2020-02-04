V-Guard Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 626.64 crore, up 5.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 626.64 crore in December 2019 up 5.45% from Rs. 594.27 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.88 crore in December 2019 up 27.25% from Rs. 33.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.87 crore in December 2019 up 31.56% from Rs. 49.31 crore in December 2018.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2018.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 218.30 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.42% returns over the last 6 months and 11.66% over the last 12 months.