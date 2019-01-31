V-Guard Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 594.27 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 594.27 crore in December 2018 up 13.52% from Rs. 523.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.70 crore in December 2018 down 5.77% from Rs. 35.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.31 crore in December 2018 down 5.1% from Rs. 51.96 crore in December 2017.

V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2017.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 206.80 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -9.14% over the last 12 months.