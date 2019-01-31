V-Guard Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 594.27 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 594.27 crore in December 2018 up 13.52% from Rs. 523.52 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.70 crore in December 2018 down 5.77% from Rs. 35.76 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.31 crore in December 2018 down 5.1% from Rs. 51.96 crore in December 2017.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2017.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 206.80 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -9.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|V-Guard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|594.27
|597.58
|523.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|594.27
|597.58
|523.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|202.80
|192.11
|142.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|242.27
|238.43
|230.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-29.18
|-9.98
|-19.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.15
|50.58
|43.14
|Depreciation
|5.58
|5.46
|4.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.27
|76.59
|77.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.38
|44.39
|44.62
|Other Income
|4.35
|3.92
|2.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.73
|48.31
|47.18
|Interest
|0.53
|0.27
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|43.19
|48.04
|46.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|43.19
|48.04
|46.71
|Tax
|9.49
|9.86
|10.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.70
|38.18
|35.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.70
|38.18
|35.76
|Equity Share Capital
|42.67
|42.64
|42.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.79
|0.90
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|0.88
|0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.79
|0.90
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|0.88
|0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited