V-Guard Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.14 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 986.14 crore in September 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 907.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.66 crore in September 2022 down 26.41% from Rs. 59.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.00 crore in September 2022 down 22.02% from Rs. 97.46 crore in September 2021.

V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2021.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 258.75 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.66% returns over the last 6 months and 6.61% over the last 12 months.