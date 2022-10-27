V-Guard Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.14 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y
October 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 986.14 crore in September 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 907.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.66 crore in September 2022 down 26.41% from Rs. 59.33 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.00 crore in September 2022 down 22.02% from Rs. 97.46 crore in September 2021.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2021.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 258.75 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.66% returns over the last 6 months and 6.61% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|986.14
|1,018.29
|907.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|986.14
|1,018.29
|907.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|312.90
|360.56
|386.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|397.71
|357.99
|270.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.87
|-5.70
|-34.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.26
|78.85
|71.22
|Depreciation
|14.99
|13.69
|11.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|149.43
|144.55
|118.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.73
|68.34
|83.72
|Other Income
|3.29
|5.12
|2.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.01
|73.46
|86.28
|Interest
|1.85
|1.80
|3.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|59.16
|71.66
|83.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|59.16
|71.66
|83.20
|Tax
|15.50
|18.29
|23.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|43.66
|53.37
|59.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|43.66
|53.37
|59.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.07
|-0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|43.66
|53.44
|59.33
|Equity Share Capital
|43.17
|43.15
|43.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.01
|1.24
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|1.00
|1.23
|1.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.01
|1.24
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|1.00
|1.23
|1.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited