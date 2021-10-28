V-Guard Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 907.40 crore, up 45.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 907.40 crore in September 2021 up 45.65% from Rs. 623.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.33 crore in September 2021 up 15.7% from Rs. 51.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.46 crore in September 2021 up 17.51% from Rs. 82.94 crore in September 2020.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2020.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 249.95 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.65% returns over the last 6 months and 46.43% over the last 12 months.