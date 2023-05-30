English
    V-Guard Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.14 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,140.14 crore in March 2023 up 7.74% from Rs. 1,058.21 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2023 down 41.22% from Rs. 89.70 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.29 crore in March 2023 down 11.66% from Rs. 114.66 crore in March 2022.
    V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2022.V-Guard Ind shares closed at 249.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 6.55% over the last 12 months.
    V-Guard Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,140.14980.841,058.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,140.14980.841,058.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials383.39304.08423.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods420.24268.49295.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.52118.1331.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost80.2477.5865.19
    Depreciation19.0616.6812.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses178.14146.68132.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.5949.1998.10
    Other Income2.636.033.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.2355.23101.74
    Interest10.162.391.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.0752.8499.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.0752.8499.99
    Tax19.3413.5610.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.7339.2989.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.7339.2989.58
    Minority Interest----0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.7339.2989.70
    Equity Share Capital43.2243.1843.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.220.912.08
    Diluted EPS1.210.902.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.220.912.08
    Diluted EPS1.210.902.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

