V-Guard Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.14 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,140.14 crore in March 2023 up 7.74% from Rs. 1,058.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2023 down 41.22% from Rs. 89.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.29 crore in March 2023 down 11.66% from Rs. 114.66 crore in March 2022.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2022.
|V-Guard Ind shares closed at 249.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 6.55% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,140.14
|980.84
|1,058.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,140.14
|980.84
|1,058.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|383.39
|304.08
|423.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|420.24
|268.49
|295.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.52
|118.13
|31.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|80.24
|77.58
|65.19
|Depreciation
|19.06
|16.68
|12.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|178.14
|146.68
|132.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.59
|49.19
|98.10
|Other Income
|2.63
|6.03
|3.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|82.23
|55.23
|101.74
|Interest
|10.16
|2.39
|1.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|72.07
|52.84
|99.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|72.07
|52.84
|99.99
|Tax
|19.34
|13.56
|10.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|52.73
|39.29
|89.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|52.73
|39.29
|89.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|52.73
|39.29
|89.70
|Equity Share Capital
|43.22
|43.18
|43.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|0.91
|2.08
|Diluted EPS
|1.21
|0.90
|2.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|0.91
|2.08
|Diluted EPS
|1.21
|0.90
|2.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited