V-Guard Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.14 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,140.14 980.84 1,058.21 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,140.14 980.84 1,058.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 383.39 304.08 423.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 420.24 268.49 295.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.52 118.13 31.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 80.24 77.58 65.19 Depreciation 19.06 16.68 12.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 178.14 146.68 132.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.59 49.19 98.10 Other Income 2.63 6.03 3.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.23 55.23 101.74 Interest 10.16 2.39 1.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.07 52.84 99.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 72.07 52.84 99.99 Tax 19.34 13.56 10.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.73 39.29 89.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.73 39.29 89.58 Minority Interest -- -- 0.12 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.73 39.29 89.70 Equity Share Capital 43.22 43.18 43.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.22 0.91 2.08 Diluted EPS 1.21 0.90 2.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.22 0.91 2.08 Diluted EPS 1.21 0.90 2.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited