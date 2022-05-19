V-Guard Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.21 crore, up 23.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,058.21 crore in March 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 855.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.70 crore in March 2022 up 32.22% from Rs. 67.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.66 crore in March 2022 up 0.29% from Rs. 114.33 crore in March 2021.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2021.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 219.95 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.93% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.