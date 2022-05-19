V-Guard Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.21 crore, up 23.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,058.21 crore in March 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 855.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.70 crore in March 2022 up 32.22% from Rs. 67.84 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.66 crore in March 2022 up 0.29% from Rs. 114.33 crore in March 2021.
V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2021.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 219.95 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.93% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|V-Guard Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,058.21
|967.38
|855.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,058.21
|967.38
|855.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|423.66
|417.05
|319.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|295.00
|374.99
|432.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|31.28
|-126.03
|-168.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.19
|75.53
|57.50
|Depreciation
|12.92
|13.79
|11.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.05
|139.05
|103.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.10
|72.99
|98.40
|Other Income
|3.64
|2.69
|3.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|101.74
|75.68
|102.34
|Interest
|1.76
|1.50
|2.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|99.99
|74.18
|99.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|99.99
|74.18
|99.77
|Tax
|10.41
|20.26
|31.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|89.58
|53.92
|68.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|89.58
|53.92
|68.39
|Minority Interest
|0.12
|-0.76
|-0.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|89.70
|53.16
|67.84
|Equity Share Capital
|43.15
|43.09
|43.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.08
|1.23
|1.58
|Diluted EPS
|2.07
|1.22
|1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.08
|1.23
|1.58
|Diluted EPS
|2.07
|1.22
|1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
