V-Guard Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 855.20 crore, up 58.04% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 855.20 crore in March 2021 up 58.04% from Rs. 541.14 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.84 crore in March 2021 up 110.82% from Rs. 32.18 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.33 crore in March 2021 up 125.81% from Rs. 50.63 crore in March 2020.
V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2020.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 240.25 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.04% returns over the last 6 months and 41.24% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|855.20
|835.04
|541.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|855.20
|835.04
|541.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|319.16
|284.58
|213.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|432.98
|316.34
|292.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-168.59
|-42.26
|-147.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.50
|63.34
|42.48
|Depreciation
|11.99
|9.75
|7.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.76
|97.52
|94.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.40
|105.77
|38.18
|Other Income
|3.94
|5.56
|5.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|102.34
|111.33
|43.21
|Interest
|2.57
|1.22
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|99.77
|110.11
|42.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|99.77
|110.11
|42.27
|Tax
|31.38
|31.86
|10.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|68.39
|78.25
|32.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|68.39
|78.25
|32.23
|Minority Interest
|-0.55
|-0.33
|-0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|67.84
|77.92
|32.18
|Equity Share Capital
|43.02
|42.95
|42.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.58
|1.82
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|1.57
|1.80
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.58
|1.82
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|1.57
|1.80
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited