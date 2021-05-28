V-Guard Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 855.20 crore, up 58.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 855.20 crore in March 2021 up 58.04% from Rs. 541.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.84 crore in March 2021 up 110.82% from Rs. 32.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.33 crore in March 2021 up 125.81% from Rs. 50.63 crore in March 2020.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2020.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 262.70 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.04% returns over the last 6 months and 53.76% over the last 12 months.