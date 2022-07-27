V-Guard Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,018.29 crore, up 80.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,018.29 crore in June 2022 up 80.17% from Rs. 565.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.44 crore in June 2022 up 109.58% from Rs. 25.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.15 crore in June 2022 up 76.45% from Rs. 49.39 crore in June 2021.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2021.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 230.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -9.62% over the last 12 months.