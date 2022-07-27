V-Guard Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,018.29 crore, up 80.17% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,018.29 crore in June 2022 up 80.17% from Rs. 565.18 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.44 crore in June 2022 up 109.58% from Rs. 25.50 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.15 crore in June 2022 up 76.45% from Rs. 49.39 crore in June 2021.
V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2021.
V-Guard Ind shares closed at 230.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -9.62% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,018.29
|1,058.21
|565.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,018.29
|1,058.21
|565.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|360.56
|423.66
|185.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|357.99
|295.00
|201.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.70
|31.28
|-12.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|78.85
|65.19
|58.05
|Depreciation
|13.69
|12.92
|11.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|144.55
|132.05
|86.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.34
|98.10
|34.26
|Other Income
|5.12
|3.64
|3.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.46
|101.74
|38.14
|Interest
|1.80
|1.76
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|71.66
|99.99
|36.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|71.66
|99.99
|36.60
|Tax
|18.29
|10.41
|11.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|53.37
|89.58
|25.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|53.37
|89.58
|25.54
|Minority Interest
|0.07
|0.12
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|53.44
|89.70
|25.50
|Equity Share Capital
|43.15
|43.15
|43.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.24
|2.08
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|1.23
|2.07
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.24
|2.08
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|1.23
|2.07
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited