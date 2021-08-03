V-Guard Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 565.18 crore, up 38.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 565.18 crore in June 2021 up 38.52% from Rs. 408.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.50 crore in June 2021 up 575.78% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.39 crore in June 2021 up 241.09% from Rs. 14.48 crore in June 2020.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 246.80 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)