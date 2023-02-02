 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
V-Guard Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 980.84 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 980.84 crore in December 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 967.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.29 crore in December 2022 down 26.1% from Rs. 53.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.91 crore in December 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 89.47 crore in December 2021.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2021. V-Guard Ind shares closed at 246.35 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 13.58% over the last 12 months.
V-Guard Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations980.84986.14967.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations980.84986.14967.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials304.08312.90417.05
Purchase of Traded Goods268.49397.71374.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks118.13-12.87-126.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost77.5866.2675.53
Depreciation16.6814.9913.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses146.68149.43139.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1957.7372.99
Other Income6.033.292.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.2361.0175.68
Interest2.391.851.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.8459.1674.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax52.8459.1674.18
Tax13.5615.5020.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.2943.6653.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.2943.6653.92
Minority Interest-----0.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.2943.6653.16
Equity Share Capital43.1843.1743.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.911.011.23
Diluted EPS0.901.001.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.911.011.23
Diluted EPS0.901.001.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

