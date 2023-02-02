V-Guard Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 980.84 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 980.84 986.14 967.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 980.84 986.14 967.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 304.08 312.90 417.05 Purchase of Traded Goods 268.49 397.71 374.99 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 118.13 -12.87 -126.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 77.58 66.26 75.53 Depreciation 16.68 14.99 13.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 146.68 149.43 139.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.19 57.73 72.99 Other Income 6.03 3.29 2.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.23 61.01 75.68 Interest 2.39 1.85 1.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.84 59.16 74.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 52.84 59.16 74.18 Tax 13.56 15.50 20.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.29 43.66 53.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.29 43.66 53.92 Minority Interest -- -- -0.76 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.29 43.66 53.16 Equity Share Capital 43.18 43.17 43.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.91 1.01 1.23 Diluted EPS 0.90 1.00 1.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.91 1.01 1.23 Diluted EPS 0.90 1.00 1.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited