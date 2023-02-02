V-Guard Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 980.84 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 980.84 crore in December 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 967.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.29 crore in December 2022 down 26.1% from Rs. 53.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.91 crore in December 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 89.47 crore in December 2021.
V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2021.
|V-Guard Ind shares closed at 246.35 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 13.58% over the last 12 months.
|V-Guard Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|980.84
|986.14
|967.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|980.84
|986.14
|967.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|304.08
|312.90
|417.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|268.49
|397.71
|374.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|118.13
|-12.87
|-126.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.58
|66.26
|75.53
|Depreciation
|16.68
|14.99
|13.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|146.68
|149.43
|139.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.19
|57.73
|72.99
|Other Income
|6.03
|3.29
|2.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.23
|61.01
|75.68
|Interest
|2.39
|1.85
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|52.84
|59.16
|74.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|52.84
|59.16
|74.18
|Tax
|13.56
|15.50
|20.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|39.29
|43.66
|53.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|39.29
|43.66
|53.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.76
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|39.29
|43.66
|53.16
|Equity Share Capital
|43.18
|43.17
|43.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|1.01
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|1.00
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|1.01
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|1.00
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
