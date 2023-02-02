English
    V-Guard Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 980.84 crore, up 1.39% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 980.84 crore in December 2022 up 1.39% from Rs. 967.38 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.29 crore in December 2022 down 26.1% from Rs. 53.16 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.91 crore in December 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 89.47 crore in December 2021.
    V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2021.V-Guard Ind shares closed at 246.35 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 13.58% over the last 12 months.
    V-Guard Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations980.84986.14967.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations980.84986.14967.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials304.08312.90417.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods268.49397.71374.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks118.13-12.87-126.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.5866.2675.53
    Depreciation16.6814.9913.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.68149.43139.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1957.7372.99
    Other Income6.033.292.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.2361.0175.68
    Interest2.391.851.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.8459.1674.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.8459.1674.18
    Tax13.5615.5020.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.2943.6653.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.2943.6653.92
    Minority Interest-----0.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.2943.6653.16
    Equity Share Capital43.1843.1743.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.911.011.23
    Diluted EPS0.901.001.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.911.011.23
    Diluted EPS0.901.001.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited