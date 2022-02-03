V-Guard Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 967.38 crore, up 15.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 967.38 crore in December 2021 up 15.85% from Rs. 835.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.16 crore in December 2021 down 31.77% from Rs. 77.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.47 crore in December 2021 down 26.11% from Rs. 121.08 crore in December 2020.

V-Guard Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2020.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 217.50 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.87% returns over the last 6 months and -9.73% over the last 12 months.