V B Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 53.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 53.92% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 5.86% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 1.35% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

V B Industries shares closed at 4.70 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.19% returns over the last 6 months and -38.80% over the last 12 months.