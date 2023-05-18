English
    V B Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 53.92% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V B Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 53.92% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 5.86% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 1.35% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

    V B Industries shares closed at 4.70 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.19% returns over the last 6 months and -38.80% over the last 12 months.

    V B Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.41--0.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.41--0.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.69---1.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.040.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.020.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-0.06-1.02
    Other Income0.610.370.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.730.31-0.74
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.730.31-0.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.730.31-0.74
    Tax-0.210.09-0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.520.22-0.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.520.22-0.55
    Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.17-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.400.17-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.17-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.400.17-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #V B Industries
    first published: May 18, 2023 05:43 pm