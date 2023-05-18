V B Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 53.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V B Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 53.92% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 5.86% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 1.35% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.
V B Industries shares closed at 4.70 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.19% returns over the last 6 months and -38.80% over the last 12 months.
|V B Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.41
|--
|0.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.41
|--
|0.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.69
|--
|-1.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.02
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-0.06
|-1.02
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.37
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|0.31
|-0.74
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|0.31
|-0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|0.31
|-0.74
|Tax
|-0.21
|0.09
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|0.22
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|0.22
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|13.11
|13.11
|13.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.17
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.17
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.17
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.17
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited