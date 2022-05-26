 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
V B Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 81.4% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V B Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 81.4% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 up 42.03% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 36.21% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

V B Industries shares closed at 12.60 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 436.17% returns over the last 6 months

V B Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 -- 1.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.27 -- 1.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.26 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.37 -- 1.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.02 1.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.02 -0.05 -1.30
Other Income 0.28 0.35 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.74 0.30 -1.17
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.74 0.30 -1.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.74 0.30 -1.17
Tax -0.19 0.07 -0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.55 0.22 -0.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.55 0.22 -0.96
Equity Share Capital 13.11 13.11 13.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 0.17 -0.73
Diluted EPS -0.42 0.17 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 0.17 -0.73
Diluted EPS -0.42 0.17 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
