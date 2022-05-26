V B Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 81.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 81.4% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 up 42.03% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 36.21% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

V B Industries shares closed at 12.60 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 436.17% returns over the last 6 months