V B Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 81.4% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V B Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 81.4% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 up 42.03% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 36.21% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.
V B Industries shares closed at 12.60 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 436.17% returns over the last 6 months
|V B Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|--
|1.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|--
|1.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.26
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.37
|--
|1.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.02
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-0.05
|-1.30
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.35
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|0.30
|-1.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.74
|0.30
|-1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|0.30
|-1.17
|Tax
|-0.19
|0.07
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|0.22
|-0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|0.22
|-0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|13.11
|13.11
|13.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.17
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.17
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.17
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.17
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes